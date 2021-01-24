Ramatheertham temple gets new Lord Rama idol after 400-yr-old one allegedly vandalised

Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram got new idols of Lord Rama, Seeta and Lakshmana, which would be consecrated in a special event on January 28, according to the reports.These idols were carved at Tirumala by the SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture and were brought to the Ramatheertham on Saturday.

The idols were brought to the Vizianagaram in a special container amidst security and were handed over to the regional Joint Commissioner of the AP Endowments Department, D Bramaramba. All three idols were taken into the temple in a special procession and for the next three days, From January 25 to 28, special pujas will be offered by 18 priests, said temple officials.

In the month of December, 2020, unidentified miscreants had entered the temple by breaking open the lock and damaged the 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama. The head of the idol was recovered in a nearby pond and the police had arrested five suspects. TDP and BJP had staged a massive protest questioning why the YSRCP government could not stop attacks on temples. The Andhra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case and has also announced funds of Rs 3 crore to develop temples at Ramatheertham.

The temple authorities had then requested the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams for new idols. According to the reports, the idol of Lord Rama is three feet tall while Goddess Sita’s and Lakshmana’s idols were two feet each. All the idols were made of the same material as of the old idols at the temple which used Krishna Sila granite stone.

Acharyulu Sai Ram, the main Archak of the Ramatheertham temple, speaking to the media said that “We are thankful to the government that they have given us the idols. These idols initially would be placed at the Balalayam and later on after the completion of the construction of the temple, they would be taken to the main temple.”

According to the reports, high level security arrangements would be made on the day of the installation of the statues, where higher officials such as district collector and the SP would also present for the event along with others.