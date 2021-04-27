'Rettaisuzhi' director Thamira passes away due to COVID-19

According to reports, Thamira had been admitted to a private hospital 20 days ago.

Tamil director Thamira who made his debut in 2010 with Rettaisuzhi, passed away on April 27 due to COVID-19. Thamira, who was 53, had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai 20 days ago but did not recover. He is survived by his three sons and daughter.

Thamira was born as Sheik Dawood in Moolakaraipatti near Tirunelveli. A press release from Maya Nursing Home where the director had been admitted, said, "Patient Sheik Dawood 53 years old male got admitted on 07.04.2021 morning with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He was admitted to Intensive Care Unit directly with severe respiratory distress and with oxygen levels of 80% on room air. He was on ventilator for past 20 days and on 27.04.2021 morning at 8.20 AM he developed sudden cardiac arrest and was declared dead. He was tested and turned to be negative for COVID-19 on 13.04.2021 (sic)."

Thamira is known to have worked with veteran director K Balachander before he made his directorial debut with Rettaisuzhi, which was produced by Shankar. The film starred K Balachander, Bharathiraja, Anjali and Aari. Though it did not do well at the box office, the film generated a lot of hype because it was bringing together two veteran directors on screen.

His second film came out in 2018. Aan Devathai had Samuthirakani and Ramya Pandian in the lead. The family drama was produced by Fakrudeen and had music by Ghibran.

Director Bharathiraja tweeted that he was shocked to know about Thamira's death and expressed his condolences to the family. He also recalled how Thamira had brought him and K Balachander together on the screen.

Calling him a 'fine gentleman and good friend', producer Dhananjayan also expressed shock at the director's passing.

Absolutely shocking to hear. Very sad. Life is becoming very short for many.



Director #Thamira is a fine gentleman & a good friend. Unable to accept these losses. #RIPThamira sir. You will be badly missed by us. Condolences to his family.



Take care friends. Be safe pic.twitter.com/Qx3V8e4tZV — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 27, 2021

Condolences poured in for the director on social media.

Oh my GOD. He directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film. Rest in peace Thamira sir. https://t.co/LbJjP6KClw — Arun Vaidyanathan (@Arunvaid) April 27, 2021

மிகவும் வருத்தமளிக்கிறது!! #AanDevathai and #RettaiSuzhi director #thamira passed away due to #Covid this morning in Chennai..



Condolences to his near and dear ones.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/8w6jSgAoJv April 27, 2021

Director #Thamira (Aan Devathai, Rettai Suzhi fame) has unfortunately lost his battle to Covid. He passed away today mrng. May his soul RIP



Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends! @johnmediamanagr — Kaushik LM ( #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 27, 2021

At present, Tamil Nadu has over 1 lakh active cases. In a bid to control the spiralling cases, the state government announced that malls, salons, theatres and gyms will be shut from April 26. Dine-in facilities in restaurants have also been prohibited.