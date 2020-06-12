A retired police official in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly killed himself after killing his wife in Kerala on Friday morning. Ponnan, a retired Additional Sub-Inspector in the Kerala Police killed himself around 8 am in the backside of his house which is in Vattiyoorkavu. Prior to that, he had allegedly hit his wife Leela using a wooden plank. She succumbed to the injuries from the alleged attack.

Leela is also a retired police personnel. Both were in their late 70s.

According to the preliminary assumptions, police officials investigating the case say that the couple had differences over family matters which resulted in the crime.

The couple’s two daughters – who were visiting from their marital homes – were at the couple’s residence at that time the incident took place. “There were some issues that existed between them and they had quarrelled on Friday morning too. Ponnan locked up the daughters in a room upstairs. He then hit Leela on her head using a plank, causing severe injuries. The neighbours saw this as it happened in front of the house and intimated us,” a police official of the Vattiyoorkavu Police Station told TNM.

The police rushed to the spot and took Leela to the Medical College Hospital. She died around 10 am. However, soon after the police left, Ponnan allegedly killed himself. The procedure of filing an inquest report on Ponnan’s unnatural death is underway.

In another crime that the state witnessed recently, a 60-year old woman Sheeba Sally was allegedly killed by an acquaintance of her family on June 1 during a robbery attempt. In a separate incident, on May 31, a youth named Nithin allegedly stabbed his mother Kunjanamma to death using a kitchen knife after quarrelling with her. The duo was living alone at the house at Thrikkodithanam near Changanassery and used to have frequent discord.