Son kills mother in Kerala’s Changanassery, stabs her with kitchen knife

Nithin reportedly called up a neighbour after the crime to inform him that he had killed his mother.

A man allegedly hacked his mother to death in Thrikkodithanam near Changanassery in Kottayam district of Kerala. On Saturday the accused, Nithin Thomas Babu and his 55-year-old mother Kunjannamma fought after which he stabbed her.

“On Saturday night Nithin came from outside and there was another fight between him and his mother. He told us that he wasn’t allowed to enter the house and that his mother made him wait outside for a long time which provoked him. He stabbed her using a knife on the neck and head. There are multiple injuries on both her neck and on her shoulder,” Thrikkodithanam Circle Inspector Anoop Krishna told TNM.

Kunjannamma died on the spot; she was a widow and has another son, Jithin Babu.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm and the accused has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, 26-year-old Nithin Thomas Babu and his mother, who were the only two living in the house, used to have frequent discord. Police also say that though the two fought a lot, this was not a pre-planned murder and occured due to sudden provocation. She was dead when police reached the spot and her body was sent for autopsy.

Nithin didn't attempt to flee the spot after committing the crime and had reportedly called up a neighbour saying he had killed his mother. The dead body was found in a bedroom and the gate was locked from outside. Though some reports suggested that the accused was in an inebriated state when he killed her, the police have denied this.

“His statement is that he wasn't drunk at that time, but that he drank after doing it,” the CI said.

Nithin was working in the Gulf and returned in February. There are no previous crimes registered in his name.