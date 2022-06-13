Retired Chennai cop dies after bikers ram into her while racing on OMR

The 60-year-old woman, who retired in 2008 as a police inspector, died on the spot.

A 60-year-old former inspector of police was knocked down and killed on the spot after the two-wheeler she was travelling on was hit by speeding bikers on Chennaiâ€™s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The woman, C Selvakumari, was hit by a high-end race motorbike which had two youths riding it. According to eye-witnesses, the bike was at full throttle and when it hit the scooty that the woman was driving and she was thrown off the bike.

C Selvakumari, who had retired as a police inspector in 2008, was on her two-wheeler, returning home from meeting a friend at the police quarters in Melakottaiyur when she was hit from behind by a speeding bike. Reports say some young men were racing on high-end bikes on the outer ring road near Manivakkam. One of the bikes, speeding, hit Selvakumari's two-wheeler, immediately throwing her off balance. She fell down and was run over by the other biker who was also racing in her direction. One of the bike riders, 25-year-old Vishwa hailing from Mudichur, was also injured in the accident and has been hospitalised with a fracture.

The woman was declared brought dead at a local hospital. Selvakumari is survived by her husband Sundaravathanam, 63, who is a retired additional DSP with a CID special branch. A case has been registered by the police.

There have been multiple complaints from residents living in the area against unabated bike racing on OMR, but residents say there has been no action by the police

R Radhakrishnan, a software engineer who lives near the OMR highway, while speaking to IANS said: "The bike stunts are routine in this area and on holidays, it is much more frequent. Ordinary people and the elderly who are travelling for their small purchases and house visits are suffering due to this undue pace of two-wheeler racing. This accident is a result of lethargy of the local police even after we have complained several times against this."

With IANS inputs