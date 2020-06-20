S Sakthi Tamilini Prabha, a 25-year-old woman from Salem, was allegedly abducted by her family members for marrying a man from another caste against their wishes. On Friday, Sakthi's parents, along with four goons, allegedly entered the house of the couple in Coimbatore and assaulted people at home. Sakthi's father is said to be a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Sakthi belongs to the Devendra Kulla Vellalar caste, which is classified as a Scheduled Caste. She married Karthikeyan Rajendran from the Sengunthar Mudhaliar caste, a Backward Class, against the wishes of their parents in a self-respect marriage on June 5 during the lockdown. The couple was staying along with the groom’s parents in Coimbatore. 10 days ago, Sakthi’s mother is said to have gone to Coimbatore and fought with her. The parents were allegedly opposed to the marriage due to the difference in caste and class.

On Friday, Sakthi’s parents allegedly entered the house where the couple was staying along with Karthikeyan’s parents in Edayarpalayam of Coimbatore.

According to the FIR copy accessed by TNM, Sakthi’s parents entered the house along with four goons, attacked Karthikeyan, and locked him inside a room. Soon Sakthi's parents, Sundaraj (61) and Amudha (54), allegedly started hitting their daughter for refusing to go with them.

On hearing this, Karthikeyan’s mother rushed to help, and Amudha allegedly hit her on the head with a rod. Though the mother-in-law fell to the ground, she still tried to help Sakthi. However, Amudha once again allegedly attacked Karthikeyan’s mother on the head, leaving her grievously injured. The parents then abducted Sakthi from the house.

Karthikeyan’s mother is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

“The woman’s parents are not ready to accept the marriage since they say that Karthikeyan is not from a well-off background. The couple also married intercaste which the parents did not like. Sundaraj is a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in Trichy. He said that since Karthikeyan is not financially affluent, they will not accept the marriage,” says Silambu of The Progressive Lawyers Association.

The Progessive Lawyers Association was started in 2008 with 19 lawyers who are committed to eradicate untouchability and help couples who want to have an intercaste marriage.

The Progressive Lawyers Association has demanded that the police officers take swift action to trace Sakthi.

In his complaint, Karthikeyan has said that the police officials should trace and rescue his wife soon since her parents are even capable of committing a caste-based killing.

The police have registered a FIR under Section 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), Section 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Section 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 4 of Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.



TNM has reached out to the Thudiyalur police station but is yet to receive a response.