‘Rest well brother, genius’: In emotional letter, Prithviraj mourns filmmaker Sachy

The duo's last outing ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ is 2020’s highest grossing film yet in Malayalam. Sachy died on Thursday night.

Several actors mourned the death of writer-director Sachy on Thursday night. The 48-year-old filmmaker passed away in Kerala after he was hospitalised following a massive cardiac arrest.

On Friday, actor Prithviraj, who was Sachy’s close friend and had worked with the director in five films including their final one ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, wrote an emotional post on social media.

“Sachy. There have been a lot of messages and the odd calls that I’ve attended, asking me how I’m holding up. Consoling me. I guess people who know you and me..know us as well. But there’s one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you “Went on a high!”. As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams,I know ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ was not your “high”. It was the beginning that you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. I know,” Prithviraj wrote.

“So many untold stories, so many unfulfilled dreams, so many late night narrations on WhatsApp voice messages and so many phone calls. We made this grand plan, for the years ahead. You and I. And then you left,” he added.

The actor wondered if the late director had confided in anyone about his filmography for the coming years.

“I don’t know if you have confided in anybody else on your vision for cinema and how you foresee your filmography to be in the coming years. But you have in me. And I know that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around,” he added.

“But forget cinema. I’d trade all of those dreams just to have you around. Just to get one of those voice notes again. Just for that next phone call. You used to tell me that we’re alike. We are. But I hope right now, you feel a lot different than I do. Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago,” referring to his father, the late actor Sukumaran who passed away in June 1997.

“It has been a privilege knowing you, Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven’t told me the climax to the sandalwood story,” his post concluded.

KR Sachidanandan or Sachy passed away in Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission hospital on Thursday night, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning following a total hip replacement surgery which he underwent in another hospital. He was on life support for over two days.

The director’s last outing Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithvraj and Biju Menon is 2020’s highest grossing film pre-lockdown. The film is being remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja playing the lead roles. Actor John Abraham has bought the film’s Hindi remake rights.

Prithviraj and Sachy have earlier collaborated with Chocolate, Robin Hood and Driving Licence which Sachy wrote the screenplay for and Anarkali, which he directed.