‘Wordsmith, master storyteller’: Condolences pour in for Director Sachy

The ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ director who was hospitalised after a cardiac arrest passed away on Thursday night.

Malayalam cinema mourned the death of writer-director KR Sachidanandan, fondly known as Sachy, on Thursday.

The 48-year-old, who last directed 2020’s pre-lockdown highest-grossing film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, passed away in Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission Hospital, where he was brought in on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

He was treated in the critical care unit of the hospital and placed on ventilator support.

Condoling his demise, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Sachy was a notable director and screenplay writer in Malayalam cinema. He is credited with several hit films. His untimely demise has resulted in the loss of a talented artist for Malayalam cinema.”

Producer Supriya Menon Prithviraj, whose husband Prithviraj has acted in several of Sachy’s films, including Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was their last collaboration, wrote a moving message of their association.

“Sachy, what does one write when one is bidding goodbye to a wordsmith. I did not know you so well personally, mostly as Raju’s (Prithviraj) friend and a master storyteller. Professionally we collaborated recently on Driving License and at that time I had a chance to interact with you several times and get to know the genius that you were, nay shall I say are. There were so many stories that were in you, so many untold gems. Your passing is a huge loss to the industry, your friends and family alike. We will always remember you for your wonderful stories, the characters you built in them, your mirthful laugh clubbed with a mouthful of profanities! You will be sorely missed, Sachy, especially by your friend Raju whom you considered your younger brother. Your light will forever shine through all those words that flowed out of you in beautiful prose. Rest in peace dear Sachy. May your family and friends find strength in these trying times,” Supriya wrote.

Actor Manju Warrier took to social media with the message - “An irreplaceable loss in a year of losses. Condolences to Sachy.”

In his condolence message, actor Nivin Pauly wrote, “Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal’s tweet read, “Director Sachy, Rest in Peace. Breaks my heart. Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity. Two Malayalam movies that I loved the most recently. Rest in Peace. #Ayyappanum Koshiyum #Driving Licence.”

Director Thiru wrote “RIP Sachy. Loved his Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Driving License (Screenplay). Unbelievable!!!”

“A big loss, may your soul rest in peace. Love and Prayers,’ wrote actor Aju Varghes on his Facebook page.

“RIP. Gone too soon. A big loss to Malayalam cinema,” wrote former actor Navya Nair on her Instagram page.

The 48-year-old passed away at around 10:30 pm on Thursday. He was admitted to the critical care unit of the Jubilee Mission hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday morning, after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest following a hip replacement surgery in another hospital.

The director’s condition had been critical over the last two days. He was placed on a mechanical ventilator and other life support systems. According to his medical report on Tuesday, the director suffered hypoxic brain damage after blood supply to his brain was cut off.