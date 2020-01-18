Republic Day parade: List of traffic diversions in Chennai from January 20

The diversions will be in place on January 20, 22, 23 and 26.

In view of the Republic Day celebrations to be held in Chennai, the city traffic police has issued a directive with details of diversions of traffic to accommodate parade rehearsals.

In a statement that was released on Saturday, Chennai city traffic police said that diversions will be in place on January 20, 22, 23 and on 26, Republic Day. Vehicular movement will be completely prohibited from Santhome church to the War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai from 6 am to 10 pm on these four days. The full list of traffic diversions is as follows:

1. Goods and commercial vehicles proceeding to Broadway from Adyar will be diverted via RK Mutt road, Luz church road, Music Academy, Royapettah clock tower, Whites road and Anna Salai.

2. Other vehicles that use Kamarajar Salai to reach Broadway from Adyar (including MTC buses) will be diverted via Kutcheri road, Luz church road, Royapettah, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

3. MTC buses on route 27D, which usually reaches Gandhi Statue via RK Salai will be diverted at VM Street junction towards Royapettah high road. The bus will reach Foreshore Estate (Pattinapakkam) via VM Street, RK Mutt road, South Canal bank road and Sreenivasapurm.

4. Similarly MTC buses on route 21G will be diverted towards Royapettah flyover and will reach Broadway via Royapettah clock tower, Whites road and Anna Salai.

5. Buses towards Anna Square via Sivasamy Salai (12G and 45B) will be diverted via Music Academy junction, Royapettah GH, Smith Road, Anna Salai, Walajah road. These buses will be terminated at Canal road junction.

6. All vehicles approaching Gandhi Statue via RK Salai will be diverted via Dr Natesan road.

7. Vehicles using Dr Natesan road and Avvai Shanmugam Salai towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted towards Ice House.

8. Vehicles approaching Kamarajar Salai from Besant Road will be diverted towards Ice House at the Besant Road roundtana.

9. Bus stand at Anna Square will be temporarily shifted near Walajah road guest house.

10. All vehicles proceeding from Parrys Corner to Adyar via Kamarajar Salai will be diverted via RBI subway, Raja Annamalai mandram, Walajah point, Anna Salai, Cathedral Road, RK Salai and Santhome Road.

11. Entry of vehicles towards War Memorial from Walajah point-Anna Salai junction will be completely prohibited.