Renowned neurologist Dr MB Pranesh died due to COVID-19 in Coimbatore early on Saturday. He was 83. Dr Pranesh was tested positive for coronavirus in recent days and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city. He was also suffering from asthma. Dr Pranesh had worked as a professor in the neurology department of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and had retired a few years ago.

After his retirement, he continued working as head of the neurology department in a few private hospitals in the city. He was also the senior-most consultant and Professor (Emeritus) in the Neurology Department of PSG Institute of Medical sciences and research, Coimbatore.

He had completed his MBBS, MD and DM in Madras Medical College, Chennai and went on to become a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London.

Dr Pranesh is not the first doctor in Tamil Nadu to succumb to COVID-19. At least half a dozen doctors have died in the state after getting COVID-19 in the past few months.

As of Friday, Coimbatore has 1,738 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the city. The district reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths due to the disease.

Recently, the Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He was discharged after around a weekâ€™s treatment.

Tamil Nadu, as of Friday, has 57,968 persons under treatment for COVID-19. The state has also reported 3,935 deaths due to the disease. Over 26.58 lakh samples have been tested so far in Tamil Nadu and over 1.83 lakh patients have been discharged on recovery. While the number of new cases has been dipping in Chennai, other districts around the capital city and in the southern region are reporting higher numbers of new cases every day.