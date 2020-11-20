Relief for Amala Paul: Madras HC restrains ex boyfriend from publishing their pictures

Actor Amala Paul had filed a defamation suit earlier this month against her former boyfriend Bhavninder Singh.

In what will come as relief to actor Amala Paul, the Madras High Court on Friday restrained musician Bhavninder Singh from posting their personal pictures on the internet. This comes in response to the actorâ€™s defamation suit filed earlier this month against her former boyfriend Bhavninder. Justice Satheeshkumar who heard the case on Friday scheduled the next hearing for December 22 and ordered Bhavinder to file his response by then.

Earlier this month, Amala Paul had filed a defamation case against Bhavninder Singh for posting their private pictures on Instagram with the claim that they were married. The court had allowed the actor to file the suit. It was being speculated that the pictures Bhavinder had shared were from a privately held secret wedding ceremony held in March this year. Amala, however, had denied getting married to the Mumbai-based singer back then.

Bhavinder had shared pictures of Amala and himself from a ceremony where the two can be seen wearing traditional attire. While Bhavinder reportedly deleted them soon after, the pictures went viral on the internet.

According to reports, Amala had said that photos were taken for professional purposes and the singer misused it. The actor also sought a stay from the court against publishing her pictures with him. The couple reportedly got engaged in 2018.

Amala was previously married to filmmaker AL Vijay and the two parted ways about two years into their marriage. The actor had spoken about her relationship with Bhavinder in interviews, but without naming him. In an interview with Film Companion, Amala had spoken highly of Bhavinderâ€™s presence in her life.

The award-winning actor was last seen in Tamil film Aadai. Amala currently awaits the release of Tamil films Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadavre and the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. She is also part of the Telugu remake of the Hindi anthology Lust Stories.