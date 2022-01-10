Release of Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute postponed amid rising COVID-19 cases

Helmed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Salute’ stars actor Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty in the lead.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Dulquer Salmaan announced on Monday, January 10 that the release of his upcoming film Salute has been postponed in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases. Noting that the makers are bound to show social responsibility, Dulquer announced that they have decided to postpone the release of Salute. “We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release,” Dulquer wrote.

Emphasising on the need to prioritise health and safety over everything else, he urged fans to stay safe. He further wrote, “Owing to recent developments and the spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of “Salute”. We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety. We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support.” The makers also added that they are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute features Dulquer as a cop and marks Diana Penty’s Mollywood debut. The latter has been roped in to play Dulquer’s romantic interest. Sharing the trailer of the film on December 24, Dulquer had written earlier on social media, “Lies. Truth. Justice. Aravind Karunakaran is here to blaze his way to your heart! Releasing in theaters near you on January 14! This is a film I have a deep love for. And this trailer is an honest taster of the film. I hope you find that same love for it as I did when I first heard it. Which grew with each day I spent on it (sic).” The trailer of Salute hints at an intense police procedural drama.