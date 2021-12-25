Watch: Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute trailer hints at a gripping police procedural

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Dulquer as a cop and marks Diana Penty’s Mollywood debut.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Salute on Friday, December 24. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Dulquer playing a cop for the first time. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote that this is a film that he has a deep love for and he hopes for the audience to reciprocate the same. “Lies. Truth. Justice. Aravind Karunakaran is here to blaze his way to your heart! Releasing in theaters near you on January 14! This is a film I have a deep love for. And this trailer is an honest taster of the film. I hope you find that same love for it as I did when I first heard it. Which grew with each day I spent on it (sic),” Dulquer wrote on Friday.

The trailer shows Dulquer following a trail of clues to nab a culprit in a case he is working on. Like many other cop films, the plot of Salute is likely to revolve around the trope of police chasing a criminal. We also see glimpses of the relationship between Diana and Dulquer’s characters in the film. Salute trailer hints at a gripping police procedural.

Salute marks actor Diana Penty’s Mollywood debut. Diana Penty is known for her roles in Hindi films like Cocktail and Happy Bhag Jayegi. Apart from playing the lead role, Dulquer is also bankrolling the project under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Actors Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Saikumar, among others, form the rest of the cast. Salute is slated to hit the big screens on January 14. The screenplay is by duo Bobby- Sanjay, who regularly collaborate with director Rosshan Andrrews.

Dulquer was last seen in Kurup, which is based on the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. He is also teaming up with his father Mammootty for the first time by bankrolling his upcoming film Puzhu, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead.

Watch: