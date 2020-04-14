Release details on number of tests conducted every day: BJP to Telangana govt

"BJP believes the state government is not testing enough and is trying to be evasive on the matter," the party said in a statement.

Coronavirus Politics

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is targeting the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over its presentation of COVID-19 tests in the state.

Accusing the state government of being evasive on the matter, the BJP's chief spokesperson for Telangana, Krishna Saagar Rao, demanded the details of the number of tests conducted every day.

"BJP believes the state government is not testing enough and is trying to be evasive on the matter. The BJP demands the release of test numbers in the daily health bulletin being released by the state government," Krishna Saagar Rao said in a statement.

Krishna Sagar Rao said on Monday that the state government is not heeding the advisory issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) "to test extensively, contact traces and isolate to ensure arrest of transmission of coronavirus in the community."

He also questioned the proclamations made by state minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, on television channels calling for plasma therapy in Telangana without having adequate testing facilities in place.

"KTR has to explain how he wishes to undertake plasma therapy without having antibody testing in Telangana. His statements are rhetoric hyperbole and not factual. Testing is very less in Telangana which is leading to the state's inability to assess the cause of deaths in the state. Many COVID-19 cases and deaths are seemingly going unreported," the BJP spokesperson said.

He urged the Chief Minister to follow the guidelines issued by the Central government and WHO to counter the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana.

Over the past few weeks, Telangana has reported a large number of Covid-19 cases. With 61 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of cases rose to 592. Till Sunday, 103 persons were discharged from hospitals.

