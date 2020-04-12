COVID-19: Telangana 108 emergency services to provide mental health counselling

EMRI said that Isolation, social distancing, and closure of schools and workplaces are challenges that affect people, and it is natural to feel stress, anxiety, fear and loneliness at this time.

Coronavirus Mental health

In a measure to address the mental health issues of COVID-19 patients, those suspected to have contracted the novel coronavirus and are under quarantine, healthcare professionals on COVID-19 duty and people dealing with alcohol withdrawal symptoms in Telangana, the state government has set up counselling desks with the 108 emergency service.

With over 500 COVID-19 positive cases, the state has thousands of people under quarantine (either government or home) across the state. Thousands of medical staff (doctors, nurses, paramedics) are also on COVID-19 duty as frontline fighters.

In a press release, authorities from the Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) which manages the 108 call center said that COVID19 containment measures such as lockdown will impact mental well being of the people and a redressal platform is needed. EMRI said that in view of the emerging situation the state is going to utilise the 108-helpline for providing mental health counselling support.

Highlighting the necessity of mental health care, EMRI said that the Isolation, social distancing, and the closure of schools and workplaces, and lack of entertainment are challenges that affect people, and it is natural to feel stress, anxiety, fear and loneliness at this time.

It stated, "As people are obliged to remain in home quarantine/isolation, it is a fact that it is very important to consider the effects of this pandemic on the mental health of people while providing psychological support."

The call centre will be working in two shifts of 12 hours each, with five dedicated lines with five counselors per shift. The officials said more lines will be dedicated based on the need.

As many as 53 Counselors from National Health Mission were trained on COVID-19 mental health and counselling aspects for three days with Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW) Hyderabad.

Besides the counsellors, two more experienced Psychiatrists will be positioned to address severe psycho-social behavioural cases.

P Brahmananda Rao, Chief Operation Officer of EMRI-108 said, "Data capturing templates have already been developed by psychiatrists and will be developed by 108 in due course, People who are suffering from mental health issues due to non-availability of liquor also can call on 108 for psychological counselling."

Read: In rural Telangana, rumours of people contracting COVID-19 result in stigma and chaos