Release date of Sivakarthikeyan-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Doctor is out

The film stars actor Priyanka Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan.

Flix Kollywood

The release date of actor Sivakarthikeyan's much- anticipated Kollywood movie Do ctor was announced on Saturday, September 18. Starring actors Priyanka Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, Doctor is set to hit the big screens on October 9 this year. Sharing the news with fans, KJR Studios, the production banner bankrolling the project, wrote: “Get ready to visit the Doctor who can make you sit back, laugh and enjoy!” They also unveiled a poster of actor Sivakarthikeyan wherein he is seen sporting an intense look. Donning a brown shirt and black formal pants, Sivakarthikeyan is seen alongside surgical equipment. Actor Sivakarthikeyan also shared the announcement on his Twitter profile as well.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was scheduled for theatrical release multiple times earlier. It was initially slated for release on March 26, but was postponed due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. While announcing the news to fans, the production house noted that the decision has been taken keeping in view what’s best for the film and also the fans.

Requesting fans to extend their support, the makers of Doctor had issued a statement earlier, stating, “Doctor has been a wonderful experience from the word go, and your enthusiasm and love for the posters and songs have given us more energy. We were excited about bringing you the film on 26th of March, 2021. Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and most importantly the fans in mind,” the statement read.

It was once again slated for release on the occasion of Ramzan, but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Get ready to witness Dr Varun & co in Doctor on the special occasion of Ramzan, a grand festival release. We’re going to take this time to sharpen our knives and refill our syringes,” KJR studios announced on March 11.

The film also features actors Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu and Archana in important roles.