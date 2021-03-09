Release of Sivakarthiyan’s ‘Doctor’ postponed due to TN Assembly elections

‘Doctor’ was initially slated for release on March 26.

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the release of the film has been delayed due to the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. The film was initially slated for release on March 26. Thanking the fans for their support, the production house wrote, “Your love and support kept us going thus far, requesting you to keep up the support a little bit longer.”

In the statement issued by the makers of the film, they added, “Doctor has been a wonderful experience from the word go, and your enthusiasm and love for the posters and songs have given us more energy. We were excited about bringing you the film on 26th of March, 2021. Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and most importantly the fans in mind,” the statement read.

They also added that the announcement about a new date will be made shortly after. “We are discussing a better release date with all the core members of the project and will announce it in a few days. Until then, we request you to keep up the positivity and support you have shown Doctor from Day 1. We assure you; Doctor will be worth the wait! (sic),” said KJR Studios, the production house bankrolling the venture.

Tipped to be a dark comedy, the movie is directed by Nelson Dilip and produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner. The project marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson, who rose to fame with his movie Kolamaavu Kokila. Priyanka Mohan will star opposite Sivakarthikeyan, in Doctor, which also features Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu and Archana in supporting roles.