Release date of Shiva and Nikki Galrani starrer Idiot is out

Helmed by filmmaker Rambhala, ‘Idiot’ marks the first-time collaboration between Shiva and Nikki Galrani.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actor Shiva and Nikki Galrani’s upcoming horror spoof movie Idiot announced that the film will be hitting the big screens on April 1. Sharing the announcement, Screen Scene, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote on March 23, “Horror Comedy #Idiot from April 1st.Brace yourself for the hilarious creepy ride in cinemas #IdiotFromApril1st (sic).” Helmed by director Rambhala, actor Nikki Galrani will be essaying the role of a ghost. Rambhala has previously directed horror spoof films like Dhillukku Dhuddu and Dhilukku Dhuddu 2.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on April 29. FIlled with satirical elements, the trailer takes a dig at the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, superhero franchise Avengers, and mocks the tropes popularly used in horror movies. Apart from Shiva and Nikki Galrani in the lead, the cast includes actors Anandraj, Urvashi, Akshara Gowda, Mayilsamy, Singamuthu, Ravi Mariya and Kingsly among others. Shiva and Nikki will be teaming up for the first time for Idiot.

The technical crew comprises Raja Bhattacharjee as the cinematographer, Vikram Selva as the music composer, Videsh as art director, and Madhavan as the editor.

The quirky first-look poster of the movie, which was released on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja, featured Nikki and Shiva carrying a tied-up ghost, with the ghost looking terrified of them. The first-look poster was unveiled in October 2020. The poster and trailer hints at an entertaining horror flick. Sharing the tweet, the makers tweeted, “Happy to announce the First look of our next production titled #IDIOT from the Director Ram Bhala - Starring Shiva & Nikki Galrani (sic).”

Shiva was last seen in the popular Kollywood spoof movie Tamizh Padam 2. The 2018 film is the sequel of Tamizh Padam. Nikki Galrani was recently seen in the 2021 film Raajavamsam. Written and directed by debutant KV Kathirvelu, the film starred actor Sasikumar in the lead.