Watch: Trailer of Shiva and Nikki Galrani’s horror spoof movie ‘Idiot’ is hilarious

Filled with humorous dialogues, the trailer takes a jibe at ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Avengers’.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of the upcoming horror spoof movie Idiot was released on Sunday. The trailer has garnered positive feedback from fans on social media and is currently trending at #12 on YouTube. Starring Nikki Galrani and Shiva in the lead roles, Idiot is likely to be an entertainer. Filled with humour and satire, the trailer takes a dig at television reality show Bigg Boss, Marvel’s superhero franchise Avengers, and also takes a jibe at popular tropes seen in horror movies.

Nikki Galrani will be seen as the ghost in the film. Idiot is directed by filmmaker Rambhala, who has made horror spoof movies such as Dhillukku Dhuddhu and Dhilukku Dhuddu 2 in the past.

Watch the trailer of 'Idiot' here:

Sharing the trailer with fans on Twitter, the film’s production house Screen Scene wrote, “#Aarambikalaama Horrific feast begins #IDIOT - trailer out now.”

The makers of the movie also celebrated the success of the trailer with fans. “#IDIOT - Trailer Hits an Amazing 1 Million+ views on YT & Trending No.1 on chart now with massive response,” the tweet from Screen Scene on Monday read.

Apart from Shiva and Nikki Galrani in the lead, the star cast of Idiot also includes other popular comedians such as Anandraj, Urvashi, Akshara Gowda, Mayilsamy, Singamuthu, Ravi Mariya and Kingsly among others. Idiot marks the first-time collaboration between actors Shiva and Nikki.

The team wrapped up shooting for the movie in February. Announcing the news with fans on Twitter, Screen Scene wrote that fans will be receiving updates about the movie shortly after the team wraps up shooting for the project. “It’s a Wrap makkalae! #TEAMIDIOT from the Director Ram Bhala - Starring Shiva & Nikki Galrani Exciting updates coming your way,” the tweet read.

The quirky first-look poster of the movie, which was released on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja last year, features Nikki and Shiva carrying a tied-up ghost, with the ghost looking terrified of them. The poster as well as the trailer promise a fun-filled and entertaining horror movie.

Shiva was last seen in the popular Kollywood spoof movie Tamizh Padam 2 in 2018, while Nikki was last seen in last year’s Malayalam movie Dhamaka.