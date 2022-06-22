Release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaduva is out

Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the film stars actor Samyukta Menon in the lead.

The makers of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's next outing Kaduva have made the movie's release date official. On Monday, June 22, the makers took to social media to announce the release date, along with a new poster. Kaduva will be releasing in theatres on June 30.

The film is set to be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi simultaneously. Touted to be a high-octane action entertainer, the movie stars Bheemla Nayak fame Samyukta Menon as the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will also be seen in Kaduva. The film is directed by Shaji Kailas, while it is produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions. It has music by Jakes Bejoy.

Recently actor Prithviraj announced that he completed the shoot for his upcoming film Aadujeevitham in Jordan. The film, which went on floors in 2018, was hit hard by the pandemic. In particular, the team had to undergo a hard time while shooting in Jordan in 2020. For its second schedule, the team was shooting in Jordan's Wadi Rum in 2020, when local authorities chose to reverse their decision to permit shooting by the crew because of a rise in coronavirus infections. The decision put the unit in a spot as they were stranded and had to seek the help of Indian authorities to return home. The team has managed to complete the pending portions that had to be shot in Jordan.

Prithviraj confirmed that the Jordan schedule was finally over on his Twitter timeline. He tweeted, "'Aadujeevitham' foreign schedule done! Coming home! What a journey!" The film is an adaptation of a novel by Benyamin by the same name. The film, which has music by AR Rahman, has cinematography by KU Mohanan and editing by Sreekar Prasad. Prithviraj also has the upcoming Malayalam film Gold in his kitty.