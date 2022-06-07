First look poster of Nayanthara and Prithviraj’s Gold is out

‘Gold’ marks ‘Premam’ filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s next directorial venture after 2015.

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film Gold, which stars actors Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, was unveiled on June 6. Billed as an action comedy flick, Gold is directed, written, and also edited by Premam fame director Alphonse Puthren. In the poster, Prithviraj is seen speaking to someone on the phone, while Nayanthara sports a surprised look. The colourful and quirky poster features other characters in the borders of the image. Sharing the poster, Prithviraj wrote, "#GOLD An #AlphonsPuthran Film! @puthrenalphonse @PrithvirajProd @magicframes2011 (sic)."

Bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, the star-studded supporting cast of Gold includes actors Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Sankar, Shabareesh Varma, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Deepti Sati, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Shanthi Krishna, Shammi Thilakan, Sudheesh, Idavela Babu, Shebin Benson, Jaffar Idukki and Thesni Khan among others. Malayalam film Premam, which released in 2015, was Alphone Puthren’s last directorial venture.

Nayanthara was last seen in the recently-released romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead. The film opened to mixed response from audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, Nayanthara and her filmmaker fiance Vignesh Shivan’s wedding date was announced last week. Ahead of their wedding on June 9, the couple visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to invite him for the ceremony.

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on the other hand, was last seen in the Malayalam film Jana Gana Mana. Helmed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film co-starred actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in an important role. It hit the big screens in April and subsequently started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Netflix.

Nayanthara has films like Pattu, co-starring actor Fahadh Faasil and Godfather, co-starring actor Chiranjeevi in the pipeline, while Prithviraj will be seen in upcoming Malayalam films like Kaduva, helmed by Shaji Kailas and Aadujeevitham, written and directed by filmmaker Blessy.