Release date of Prithviraj and Roshan Mathew starrer â€˜Kuruthiâ€™ out

Helmed by filmmaker Manu Warrier, â€˜Kuruthiâ€™ is bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Flix Mollywood

Putting an end to the long wait, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed the release date of Kuruthi on Friday. The actor took to Twitter to announce that Kuruthi is slated for theatrical release on May 13, and shared an intriguing poster from the movie. Earlier, on April 14, the makers of Kuruthi had unveiled a new poster from the movie wishing fans on the festival of Vishu.

Helmed by Manu Warrier, thriller-drama Kuruthi stars actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa in prominent roles. It also features actors Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, Navas Vallikunnu, Naslen K Gafoor and Sagar Surya in supporting roles. The plot is likely to explore socio-political themes.

Kuruthi is bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. Akhilesh Mohan is on board as the editor while Abinandhan Ramanujam will be taking care of the cinematography. Kuruthi is written by Anish Pallyal. The film has music by Jakes Bejoy.

Prior to Kuruthi, Director Manu Warrier made two short films and has also worked with notable directors such as Anurag Kashyap and Owais Hussain. He has also made a full-length feature film titled Coffee Bloom, which was released in the year 2015.

Prithviraj and Roshan have worked together in the past in Koode. They also shared the screen with actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nazriya in the Anjali Menon directorial.

Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj has a few other films which are currently in different stages of production. Prithviraj, who had directed Mohanlal in his directorial debut Lucifer, will now play an important role and be helmed by Mohanlal in his directorial debut Barroz.

Two of actor Roshanâ€™s movies released recently. He shared the screen with Parvathy Thiruvothu in Vartham anam and he also played the lead role in anthology film Aanum Pennum.

Watch the teaser of â€˜Kuruthiâ€™