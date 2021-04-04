Watch: Prithviraj’s ‘Kuruthi’ teaser is dark and full of action

The film is directed by Manu Warrier and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Flix Mollywood

With dark scenes, throbbing music and catchy narration, voiced by the most effective Mamukkoya, comes the teaser of the Malayalam movie Kuruthi. The teaser for the new Prithviraj film skims through all the main actors, one after the other you see- Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu.

“A spark of hate is all you need to ignite a raging fire,” Mamukkoya’s voice begins, as he sits in a dark room with two others. The narration is followed by a lot of action, people running, angry faces passing by, as the fire continues to rage. A line gets written in the middle of all this: “A vow to kill, an oath to protect”. Finally, the voice of Prithviraj says, “I am right, you are right, what we do today is right.”

Watch: Teaser of Kuruthi

The film, a thriller, is directed by Manu Warrier, who has made two short films before and worked with directors like Owais Hussain and Anurag Kashyap. He made a full-length feature film called Coffee Bloom in 2015.

Kuruthi is produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The writer is Anish Pallyal and the director of photography Abinandhan Ramanujam. The music is by Jakes Bejoy. And the editor of the film is Akhilesh Mohan.

Read: Between cinema and life: Supriya speaks on turning producer with Prithviraj

Prithviraj and Roshan last worked together in Koode, a 2018 film directed by Anjali Menon in which Nazriya and Parvathy Thiruvothu also played important characters. Prithviraj has a few other films in various stages of production – Dijo Jose Antony’s Jana Gana Mana, Tanu Balak’s Cold Case, and Blessy’s Aadujeevitham, to name a few. He is also a part of Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz. Interestingly, Mohanlal played the lead in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, two years ago.

Two of Roshan’s films released recently – Varthamanam with Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aanum Pennum, an anthology.