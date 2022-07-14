Release date of Mysskin-Andrea’s Pisasu 2 is out

Written and directed by Mysskin, ‘Pisasu 2’ has music by composer Karthik Raja, the eldest son of Ilaiyaraaja.

Director Mysskin's much-awaited horror thriller Pisasu 2, featuring actor Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, will hit the screens on August 31 this year. Rock Fort Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Wednesday, July 13. "With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, 'Pisasu 2' will release worldwide on Vinayakar Chathurthi on August 31,” the tweet read.

Andrea, who plays the lead, also shared the announcement with fans. She tweeted, "Are you ready to be haunted? Director Mysskin's 'Pisasu2' is releasing in theatres worldwide on Vinayagar Chathurthi, August 31 2022." The film, which will also feature actors Vijay Sethupathy in an extended cameo role, Poorna and Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap in pivotal roles, has been written and directed by Mysskin. The cast also includes Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.

The film’s prequel Pisasu I had a successful run at the box office and is popular among fans of the horror genre. The film has been co-directed by Eswari. Pisasu 2 has music by Karthik Raja, who is the eldest son of popular music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Cinematography is by Siva Santhakumar and the film is edited by Keerthana and Susil Umapathy.

Pisasu 1 starred actors Naga, Radha Ravi, Prayaga Martin, Kalyani Natarajan, and Harish Uthaman in prominent roles. Mysskin’s previous directorial venture was Psycho, which starred actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nithya Menen in the lead. The film hit the big screens in January 2020, and subsequently started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Netflix.

Mysskin is known for his dark and violent films that have become part of his trademark style. The director has also acted in films like Super Deluxe and Nandalala.

(With IANS inputs)

