Release date of Mohanlal’s Aaraattu is out

'Aaraattu' is helmed by director B Unnikrishnan.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood star Mohanlal’s upcoming film Aaraattu is gearing up for theatrical release. The makers of the film announced on Monday, February 7 that the film will be releasing in theatres on February 18. Sharing a new poster from the film, Mohanlal wrote: “#Aaraattu is all set to hit the theatres worldwide from February 18, 2022.”

Directed by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, the ensemble cast of Aaraattu includes actors Mohanlal, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Siddique, Johny Antony, Nandu, Kottayam Ramesh, Indrans, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Kochupreman, Prasanth Alaxander, Ashwin, Lukman, Anoop Davis, Ravikumar, Garuda Ram, Prabhakar, Shraddha Sreenath, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swaswika, Malavika Menon, Neha Saxena and Seetha. It is scripted by Udayakrishna, who had also scripted the movie Pulimurugan. Stunt choreographers Anil Arasu, K Ravi Verma, A Vijay and Supreme Sundar have been roped in to choreograph the action sequences in Aaraattu.

Filled with comedy and stunt sequences, the trailer of Aaraattu was unveiled on February 4. Mohanlal was recently seen in Malayalam family drama Bro Daddy. The making video featuring behind the scenes glimpses and candid moments from the sets, was unveiled on January 6. Mohanlal (John Kattadi) was paired opposite Meena (Annamma), while Lalu Alex (Kurian) was paired along with Kaniha (Elsy). Prithviraj Sukumaran (Eesho) played the role of Mohanlal and Meena’s son in the film, while Kalyani (Anna) was seen as Kaniha and Lalu Alex’s on-screen daughter. The plot tracks the rollercoaster ride the couples embark on as the film progresses.

Bro Daddy marks Prithviraj’s second directorial venture after Lucifer, which also starred Mohanlal in the lead. Prithvi played a small role in the film. The actor-director has been roped in for a pivotal role in Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, which is currently in the production phase.

Mohanlal was also recently seen in Marakkar. Marakkar also featured a star cast of actors including Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others.