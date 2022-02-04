Watch: Aaraattu trailer shows Mohanlal performing stunt sequences

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the cast also includes Shraddha Srinath of â€˜Vikram Vedhaâ€™ fame.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of actor Mohanlalâ€™s upcoming film Aaraattu was unveiled on February 4. The trailer features Moahanlal as Ganabhushanam Neyyattinkara Gopan. Shraddha Sreenath and Mohanlalâ€™s characters in the film appear to be rivals. Featuring action sequences, the trailer hints at an action-comedy flick.

Helmed by director B Unnikrishnan, the ensemble cast includes actors Mohanlal, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Siddique , Johny Antony, Nandu, Kottayam Ramesh, Indrans, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Kochupreman, Prasanth Alaxander, Ashwin, Lukman, Anoop Davis, Ravikumar, Garuda Ram, Prabhakar, Shraddha Sreenath, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swaswika, Malavika Menon, Neha Saxena and Seetha. It is scripted by Udayakrishna, who had also scripted the movie Pulimurugan. Stunt choreographers Anil Arasu, K Ravi Verma, A Vijay and Supreme Sundar are on board to choreograph the action sequences in Aaraattu.

Rahul Raj is taking care of the music and background scores, while Vijay Ulaganath is on board as the cinematographer for the venture.Shameer Muhammed, who has worked with filmmaker Unnikrishnan on a number of movies earlier, has been roped in as the editor.

Mohanlal was recently seen in period drama Marakkar. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar also featured a star cast of actors including Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others.

The theatrical release of the period drama was postponed multiple times before it hit the big screens on December 2 last year. The movie subsequently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The magnum opus revolves around the life of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organising the first naval defence of the Indian coast.

Prior to that, he was seen in Drishyam 2, the sequel of his hit thriller film Drishyam. The sequel premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The film was helmed by director Jeethu Joseph. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently working on his directorial debut Barroz.

Barroz: Guardian of Dâ€™Gamaâ€™s Treasure is written by Jijo Punnoose and is based on the novel of the same name. The film also has actor Prithviraj playing a pivotal role.