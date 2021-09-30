Release date of Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani’s Udanpirappe is out

‘Udanpirappe’ marks actor Jyotika’s 50th film.

Following the release of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aand alum, the release date of Udanpirappe starring actors Jyotika and Sasikumar in lead roles, was announced on September 30, Thursday. A story on siblings, Udanpirappe is the second of a four-film collaboration between Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video and actor Suriya’s production banner 2D Entertainment. Marking Jyotika’s 50th film, Udanpirappe is set to premiere on October 14 in Tamil and Telugu on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The Era Saravanan directorial also stars Samuthirakani in the lead role. Touted to be a family drama, the cast includes actors Kalaiyarasan and Soori, among others. “Weaving a strong thread of family ties in an emotionally powerful narrative, Udanpirappe is a deep-rooted story about sibling love, relationships and emotions,” the makers of Udanpirappe described the movie in a press statement. Titled Raktha Sambandham in Telugu, the film has cinematography by Velraj, while editor Antony L Rueben has also been roped in for the project. Popular music composer D Imman will be composing the soundtracks and background scores for the film.

Actor Suriya’s much-anticipated legal drama Jai Bhim will also be releasing on Amazon Prime Video as a part of the four-film deal signed by the streaming platform and 2D Entertainment. Helmed by director Gnanavel, Jai Bhim stars actor Rajisha Vijayan opposite Suriya. The movie reportedly focuses on a legal case fought by retired Madras High Court Judge, Justice KS Chandru, in 1993, when he was an advocate. Marking actor Suriya’s birthday, the first look poster was unveiled on July 23. The legal drama is set to release in November this year.

Meanwhile, the fourth movie Oh my doG starring actor Arun Vijay in the lead is set to release in December this year. Oh my doG is directed by filmmaker Sarov Shanmugam.

