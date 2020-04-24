Relax rules on bringing back bodies of NRKs who didn't die of COVID-19: Pinarayi to Modi

‘The Indian Embassies may be directed to issue necessary clearances so that the mortal remains their homes early enabling the family members to perform the last rites.’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring back the mortal remains of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) who died of reasons other than COVID-19 and to exclude unnecessary procedural hassles.

In the letter written on Thursday, April 23, Pinarayi said that the NRKs are already under tremendous pressure.

"I would like to draw your kind attention to the grievances received from the Non-Resident Keralites Associations in the GCC (Gulf Corporation Council) countries on the delay caused in bringing home the moral remains of NRKs, who had expired due to reasons other than the COVID-19 infection. As you are aware, the Pravasis are already under tremendous stress and anxiety because of the lock down imposed in those countries and the consequent stoppage of international flights," the letter reads.

The letter further read, “It's learnt that a clearance certificate from the Indian Embassies concerned is required to process the application for bringing home the mortal remains of the dead. The Embassies are insisting on production of a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi. Government of India has already agreed that the mortal remains, in cases where the death is not due to COVID-19 infection such certificates are not necessary. Those mortal remains are brought in the cargo planes.”

Pinarayi has urged that Indian Embassies may be directed to issue necessary clearances without seeking individual approvals from the Ministry of Home Affairs and avoid delay.