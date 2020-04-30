Relax restrictions in Hyd containment zones that havenâ€™t had a case in 15 days: Owaisi

As many as 24 of the remaining 74 containment zones in Hyderabad and Nampally have completed 15 days since they last reported a case of COVID-19 on Thursday, Owaisi said.

Member of Parliament for Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday demanded some relaxations in containment zones that have reported no new case of COVID-19 for the past 15 days. The AIMIM chief suggested the state government consider limiting the containment zones to just the households where persons tested positive for COVID-19 and their immediate neighbours, while relaxing restrictions for the rest of the area.

Owaisi, in a series of tweets, said that there were a total of 215 containment zones in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), of which 114 containment zones were within the Hyderabad parliament constituency and Nampally Assembly constituency. Of these 114 localities, 40 have been declared as COVID-19 free, including the areas of Karwan, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Mehdipatnam and Goshamahal, Owaisi said.

Owaisi also thanked AIMIM MLAs, corporators and other party workers for helping residents of containment zones access necessary amenities. He also thanked GHMC Municipal Commissioner and the staff for their tireless efforts.

The call for limiting the area under a containment zone from the Hyderabad MP comes at a time when the Telangana government claims that the number of new COVID-19 cases per day in the state has dropped to single digits.

The stateâ€™s Health Minister Eatala Rajendar told reporters, â€œNumber of new cases per day has fallen to single digits... We have implemented lockdown successfully from the village-level to the city. We hope to put coronavirus behind us by May 8, and hope to restore normalcy gradually."

TNM had earlier reported that as per state governmentâ€™s own data, Telangana had cumulatively tested 18,687 samples by Monday. On Tuesday the figure was 18,894, an increase of just 207 samples tested in a span of 24 hours.

Further, Telangana managed to test only 187 samples between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, taking the total number of samples tested to 19,081. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 19,166 samples were tested. Thatâ€™s 547.54 tests per million population, which is less than the national average of 636.89 tests per million people.

