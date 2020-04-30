Telangana govt appoints nodal authority to coordinate movement of stranded people

The nodal officers will coordinate the movement of stranded persons to and from other states/UTs, as per the standard protocols developed for the purpose.

With the Centre allowing stranded people to go home during the lockdown, the Telangana government on Wednesday designated nodal officers for movement of stranded persons.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, was designated as the nodal officer for the movement of stranded persons. Jitender, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), was designated as police nodal officer.

These officers will coordinate the movement of stranded persons to and from other states/Union Territories, as per the standard protocols developed for the purpose, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

At a high-level meeting with officials, the Chief Secretary said the protocol was prepared for the movement of stranded people. Officials will cooperate with the nodal authority for this process.

He said the state government had sent letters to Chief Secretaries of all states to send details of their stranded people. They were also asked to make transport arrangements for the stranded.

Kumar asked the nodal authorities of all states to coordinate with the nodal authority of Telangana. He said all the stranded people in Telangana would be screened and for those found asymptomatic for Covid-19, the Telangana nodal authority will issue the passes.

Those stranded in Telangana and wanting to go home will be granted the permission, he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued orders to allow interstate travel for stranded people, including migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. The MHA in its order stated that all those who travel should be medically screened at the source and those and destination, and will be kept in home or institutional quarantine upon arrival.

The MHA order states that in case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one State/UT and another State/UT, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road. Buses shall be used for the transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating