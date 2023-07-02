Red Giant Movies gifts Mini Cooper to Mari Selvaraj for Maamannan success

The movie, starring Udhayanidhi, Vadivelu, Fahadh Fassil, and Keerthy Suresh, was released on June 29 and has garnered critical acclaim as well as positive responses from audiences.

Flix Kollywood

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house Red Giant Movies has presented a Mini Cooper, a luxury sports car, to director Mari Selvaraj in recognition of the success of their latest film, Maamannan. The movie, starring Udhayanidhi, Vadivelu, Fahadh Fassil, and Keerthy Suresh, was released on June 29 and has garnered critical acclaim as well as positive responses from audiences. Maamannan marks Mari Selvaraj’s third triumphant anti-caste film, following the success of Pariyerum Perumal (2018) and Karnan (2021).

Udhayanidhi took to his social media platform to announce the gift and shared pictures of the presentation. In a tweet, he expressed his gratitude to Mari Selvaraj, stating that the film has sparked discussions and debates among Tamils worldwide. Udhayanidhi emphasised that Maamannan has effectively conveyed the principles of self-respect and social justice advocated by influential leaders such as Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna Durai, and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) to the younger generation.

He also added, “The film has had a great victory commercially too. Red Giant Movies is happy to present a Mini Cooper to Mari Selvaraj sir. My thanks to my Mari Selvaraj sir for giving wings to Maamannan so it may fly across the world.”

During the presentation ceremony, Udhayanidhi was spotted wearing a small image of a flying pig, a significant symbol in the Maamannan storyline. The event was attended by Red Giant Movies’ associate producers M Shenbagamoorthy and R Arjun Durai as well as distribution head C Raja, among others. The Mini Cooper, a luxury sports car priced at approximately Rs 50 lakh, added an extra touch of grandeur to the occasion.

Also read:

Maamannan review: Vadivelu is the soul of this superb Mari Selvaraj film

A storm called Vadivelu: Three decades on, the ‘Vaigai Puyal’ remains hard to define