Re-release of Kannada film ‘Dia’ has a few surprises in store for fans

‘Dia’ is all set to re-release in theatres, with a new climax and new songs that fans can look forward to.

Dia, a Kannada romantic drama that was written and directed by K S Ashoka, hit the silver screens right before the lockdown in March, and therefore had to be pulled out of theatres. It was later released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, garnering a lot of attention. The film’s producer D Krishna Chaitanya said in an earlier interview that he has been getting several calls from filmmakers in various languages, enquiring about the remake rights. However, he is still undecided about the subject.

The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith Shetty and Kushee Ravi in the lead roles. The technical crew includes B. Ajaneesh Loknath for music, Vishal Vittal and Sourabh Waghmare for camera work and Naveen Raj for editing. Dia was produced by D Krishna Chaitanya under the banner Sri Swarnalatha Productions.

Now, with the government permitting theatres to re-open, the makers of Dia have decided to re-release the film. According to the film’s producer, some changes have been made to it to gain the attention of the film buffs. In this context, D Krishna Chaitanya said in an interview to the Times of India, “We have changed the climax of the film and added something new. We also have added the hugely successful single ‘Soul of Dia’, which was not originally in the film for the viewers. This way, it makes the return to the cinema hall worth it as they have something else to look forward to.” The change in the film’s climax and the inclusion of the hit song originally not featured in the film will be an additional treat for fans to watch out for.

Dia was originally scheduled to hit the silver screens this week, but has been postponed to October 23rd as it had to go through the censoring process again. This process had to be done, as there is some change in the content, we hear. The producer has said, “The censor and then the eventual uploading of the film online on Qube for it to be then shared to cinema halls has taken a little delay.”

The film gained attention in a big way even from non-Kannadiga viewers after its OTT release, and has several filmmakers competing to bag the remake rights. While the filmmakers are gearing up for the re-release, plans are on to remake Dia in Telugu and Hindi. Reports are that director KS Ashoka, who had directed the original version, will be handling the Hindi remake as well. Reports earlier said that Samantha Akkineni may be roped in for the remake, but it is too early to speculate.

The latest buzz is that the Tamil remake of the film might be directed by Manoj Leonel Jahson who has directed the-yet-to-be-released Kuthirai Vaal. However, the news of who bagged the remake rights is still not official. The rest of the cast and crew of the Dia remake will be announced soon.

