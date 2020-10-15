Priya Anand roped in for Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s 'James'?

The actor recently bagged the female lead role in the upcoming Shiva Rajkumar starrer 'RDX'.

Ever since the Puneeth Rajkumar starrer James was announced, there were various speculations about who would pair up with him on-screen. Well, the wait seems to be finally over as there are reports that his Rajakumaraa pair will be reuniting for James.

Priya Anand, who made her debut in Sandalwood with Rajakumaraa, may be roped in for James. While news about Priya Anandâ€™s inclusion to the James star cast is doing rounds, it may be recalled that she has bagged the female lead role in the upcoming Shiva Rajkumar starrer RDX. Ravi Arasu is wielding the megaphone for this venture with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films, a well-known banner in the Tamil film industry, is bankrolling RDX.

Chethan Kumar is teaming up with Puneeth Rajkumar for James and the expectations are high on this project as they are collaborating for the first time. The technical crew of this film includes Charan Raj to compose the tunes with Shreesha Kuduvalli signed up to crank the camera and Deepu S Kumar roped in to do the edits. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James will be a complete mass entertainer, say sources. The supporting cast of this film includes Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar, and Adithya Menon among others.

There were reports a few days ago that the stunt master duo, Ram â€“ Lakshman from Tollywood will handle the special stunt sequences in James. Touted to be a complete actioner, this film will also have stunts choreographed by the ace stunt master Ravi Varma as well.

Puneeth Rajkumar recently wrapped up the shooting of Yuvarathnaa directed by Santosh Anandram. The film is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha Saigal is playing the female lead in it and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuvarathnaa with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

Puneeth will be seen as a college student in Yuvarathnaa, we hear. The title Yuvarathnaa comes with the tagline â€˜Power of Youthâ€™ which gives an indication that it would have a political touch. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in this film with Radikaa Sarathkumar also roped in for a pivotal role. With the shooting wrapped up, expectations are high on its release which is most likely to happen later this year.

On the other hand, Priya Anand had the Tamil film Sumo line up for release. Mirchi Shiva, a well-known RJ turned actor, is penning the screenplay for it and plays the lead role as well. Sharing the screen space with Shiva as his love interest is Priya Anand. Besides the lead pair, it also has VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu in a prominent role. The film is directed by Hosimin, an erstwhile associate of veteran director Shankar.

