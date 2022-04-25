Ravikumar's Koogle Kuttappa to hit the big screen in May

Helmed by filmmakers Sabari and Saravanan, ‘Koogle Kuttappa’ is the Tamil remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Android Kunjappan Version 5.25’.

The release date of directors Sabari and Saravanan's Koogle Kuttappa, featuring director KS Ravikumar and actors Tharshan and Losliya in the lead, was announced on Sunday, April 24. The Tamil film will hit the big screens on May 6 this year. Sharing the news with fans, Tharshan wrote, “The humanoid entertainer #KoogleKuttapa is all set to hit screens from May 6th.” Koogle Kuttapa is produced by Padayappa fame veteran filmmaker KS Ravikumar, who has acquired the Tamil remake rights.

The remake of the popular Malayalam hit film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 is a comedy-drama based on the bond that an old man develops with a humanoid nurse — sent to take care of him by his son, who lives abroad. The teaser of the Tamil remake was unveiled by actor Sivakarthikeyan in August last year.

Although Koogle Kuttappa is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film, as per IANS, the makers have altered some parts of the story to appeal to the Tamil audiences. Sabari and Saravanan who are helming the project, have worked as director KS Ravikumar’s assistant directors. The film has music by composer Ghibran, while cinematography is handled by Aravind, who is better known as Arvi. Apart from K S Ravikumar, Tharshan and Losliya, the film also features Yogi Babu in a pivotal role.

Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 was directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, and produced by Santhosh T Kuruvila under the banner Moonshot Entertainments. It had Soubin Shahir playing the lead role along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saiju Kuruppu, Mala Parvathy and Megha Mathew forming the rest of the star cast.

The original Malayalam movie won critical acclaim and was lauded as an unique attempt. Following the release of the movie, the makers revealed that the robot character, which received praise from fans, was done by comedy actor Sooraj Thalekkad.

(With IANS inputs)