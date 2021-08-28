Watch: Teaser of Ravikumarâ€™s Koogle Kuttapa promises an entertaining film

â€˜Koogle Kuttapaâ€™ is the Tamil remake of the popular Malayalam film â€˜Android Kunjappan Version 5.25â€™.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of Koogle Kuttapa, the Tamil remake of Malayalam movie Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, starring actors Tharshan and Losliya, was unveiled by actor Sivakarthikeyan on Friday, August 27. Sharing the teaser, Sivakarthikeyan conveyed his wishes to the entire team on Twitter. The teaser features glimpses of the character played by Ravikumar getting chores done by a robot. From farming to cooking, the robotâ€™s ability to do household chores and assist Ravikumar leaves everyone surprised. The story revolves around a man, who takes off to Russia for work and leaves his father with an android robot called Kuttappa to take care of him.

The film has music by Ghibran. Yogi Babu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. Tharshan will reprise Soubin Shahir's role from the original while KS Ravikumar will play Suraj Venjaramooduâ€™s role. Koogle Kuttapa is produced by Padayappa fame veteran filmmaker KS Ravikumar, who has acquired the Tamil remake rights. The film is helmed by debutants Sabari and Saravanan, Ravikumar's former associates.

Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 had Soubin Shahir playing the lead role along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saiju Kuruppu, Mala Parvathy and Megha Mathew forming the rest of the star cast. The project was produced by Santhosh T Kuruvila under the banner Moonshot Entertainments.

The original Malayalam movie won critical acclaim and is considered a unique attempt in Mollywood. Following the release of the movie, the makers revealed that the robot character, which received praise from fans, was done by comedy actor Sooraj Thalekkad.

The Tamil remake marks the debut of actor Tharshan on the silver screen while Losliya has reportedly signed up for three films. She will be playing the lead role in upcoming film Friendship, which stars cricketer Harbhajan Singh as the main lead. It marks the cricketerâ€™s Tamil debut. As per reports, Losliya has also signed a deal to star in another film that will have Aari Arjunan in the lead and another untitled film with debutant Poornesh.

Watch the teaser of 'Koogle Kuttapa' here: