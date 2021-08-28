The teaser of Koogle Kuttapa, the Tamil remake of Malayalam movie Android Kunjappan
The film has music by Ghibran. Yogi Babu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. Tharshan will reprise Soubin Shahir's role from the original while KS Ravikumar will play Suraj Venjaramooduâ€™s role.
Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android
Best wishes to @ksravikumardir sir @TharshanShant #Losliya @gurusaravanan @sabari_gireesn @GhibranOfficial @iYogiBabu @Prankster_Ragul @twitavvi & the entire team for a huge success#KoogleKuttapaTeaser pic.twitter.com/PMLe8a7WzNâ€” Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) August 27, 2021
The original Malayalam movie won critical acclaim and is considered a unique attempt in Mollywood. Following the release of the movie, the makers revealed that the robot character, which received praise from fans, was done by comedy actor Sooraj Thalekkad.
The Tamil remake marks the debut of actor Tharshan on the silver screen while Losliya has reportedly signed up for three films. She will be playing the lead role in upcoming film Friendship, which stars cricketer Harbhajan Singh as the main lead. It marks the cricketerâ€™s Tamil debut. As per reports, Losliya has also signed a deal to star in another film that will have Aari Arjunan in the lead and another untitled film with debutant Poornesh.
