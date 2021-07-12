Akhil Akkineni begins shooting for Surender Reddy’s ‘Agent’

Touted to be a high-budget stylish spy thriller, ‘Agent’ will feature debutant Sakshi Vaidya opposite Akhil Akkineni.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni begins shooting for his upcoming project Agent directed by Surender Reddy. Akhil is the son of senior Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and the grandson of late thespian Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Agent is touted to be a high-budget stylish action thriller. As the shoot begins, the Agent team released Akhil’s first look from the film, in which the actor is flaunting his muscular physique with an eight-pack. Sources reveal that Akhil would be seen in a never-before avatar in this movie.

AK Entertainments, the film’s production house, tweeted: “The Killer @AkhilAkkineni8 & The Stunner @DirSurender are Super Charged to Begin the Action. After Meticulous planning & Intense Training Our #AGENT starts rolling today. AGENT SHOOT BEGINS.”

Agent has the story written by Vakkantham Vamsi and is being bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. This director-writer duo has previously worked together for a few blockbusters such as Kick, Race Gurram and others, and are on a mission to deliver another superhit in their combination, according to sources. Meanwhile a new actor, Sakshi Vaidya, has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film, which is said to be a spy thriller.

Tollywood’s busiest music director SS Thaman is also on board for the project and will score the music while Ragul Herian Dharuman will crank the camera. National award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Coming to Akhil Akkineni’s other projects, he is waiting for the release of his film Most Eligible Bachelor, which stars Radhe Shyam fame Pooja Hegde opposite him. The team had earlier released an interesting and fun trailer. The movie was supposed to have a theatrical release but that has been postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Akhil first made an appearance in a Telugu film as a child artist in the movie Sisindri, which was released in 1995 when he was one year old. The comedy drama revolves around a one-year-old kid who is kidnapped.

Watch the trailer video of Most Eligible Bachelor here: