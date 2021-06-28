Rashmika Mandanna responds to fan who travelled over 900 km to meet her

Days after a die-hard fan of the actor travelled over 900 km to meet her, Rashmika requested fans to share their love on social media and not travel during the pandemic.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took to social media on Sunday, June 27 to share a message with fans who travel from far off places to meet her. In a tweet, Rashmika stated that she recently came to know about a fan who had travelled from far to meet her. Although Rashmika said that she hoped to meet him in person someday, she requested fans to avoid travelling during the pandemic and encouraged them to express their love and share messages with her on social media for now.

Rashmika tweeted: “Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy! (sic).”

According to The New Indian Express, Rashmika’s tweet comes days after a die-hard fan of the actor travelled a distance of over 900 km, starting from Telangana to Kodagu in Karnataka in order to meet her. He reportedly took a train to Mysuru and a cargo auto to Muggula near Kodagu to reach the actor’s residence. However, he returned after the police convinced him not to go ahead as Kodagu was under lockdown. The actor was reportedly in Mumbai for a shoot at that time.

Last week, Rashmika announced that she had moved into her new apartment in Mumbai. The actor shared the update with fans on June 23 via Instagram stories. “Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...(I am still not done) (gahhhh it’s an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired,” she wrote, posting a picture of her dog Aura.

Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me..

Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you I really really hope to meet you one day❤️ but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy! — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2021

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently working on the upcoming movies Pushpa, Mission Majnu and Goodbye.