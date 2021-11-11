Ravi Teja’s action thriller Khiladi, postponed due to COVID-19, gets release date

The film’s cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Arjun Sarja and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Flix Tollywood

The release date for Ravi Teja’s long awaited film Khiladi has been finally announced. Khiladi will be released in theatres on February 11, 2022. The film, touted to be an action thriller, also features actors Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. The Ramesh Varma directorial was earlier slated to release in theatres on May 28, 2021, but was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the release date, Ravi Teja, who is popularly known as ‘Mass Maharaja’ by fans, tweeted, “See you in cinemas #Khiladi February 11th, 2022.”

Postponing the release back in May, the makers had said that a new release date would be announced once the COVID-19 situation returned to normalcy. Khiladi was one of many Telugu films which had to postpone theatrical releases during the second wave of COVID-19, along with films like Love Story, Narappa, Tuck Jagadish and Virata Parvam among others. While Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa, and Nani and Ritu Varma’s Tuck Jagadish, were released on OTT platforms, Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, was released in theatres in September. Since then, many Telugu films have been released in theaters.

Khiladi is bankrolled jointly by Pen Movies and A Studios LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer, Sujith Vaassudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers, and Amar Reddy Kudumula is the editor for the film. The supporting cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. Arjun Sarja was earlier accused of sexual harassment on the sets of Nibunan by actor Sruti Hariharan.

The teaser of the film, which was released on April 12, which set the tone for a promising action thriller.

Ravi Teja was last seen in the action film Krack which was released in January this year. Krack was one of the first big films to be released when theatres were reopened after the first wave of COVID-19. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack starred Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

