Watch: Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ teaser promises a gripping action thriller

Directed by Ramesh Verma, ‘Khiladi’ stars Ravi Teja, Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles.

Tollywood star Ravi Teja, who is popularly known as ‘Mass Maharaja’, is currently working on his Khiladi. The actor’s fans have been waiting to receive updates about the movie. Putting an end to the long wait, the teaser of the film was released by the makers on Monday. The teaser has clocked more than 3 lakh views within a short duration. Sharing the announcement with fans on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Here it is... Hope you like it!! #KhiladiTeaser.”

The teaser, featuring glimpses of Ravi Teja in two different avatars, promises a gripping action thriller. On one hand we see him as a prisoner, while on the other he appears as a professional donning formal clothing. The one minute and 19 second video also features visuals where we see Ravi Teja attempting to kill a woman, heightening the mystery around his character. The teaser ends with Ravi Teja winking and saying: “If you play smart without stupid emotions, you are unstoppable.”

Watch the teaser of ‘Khiladi’ here:

Helmed by director Ramesh Verma, who is popular for his 2019 Telugu film Rakshasudu, Khiladi features Ravi Teja in dual roles. Prior to Khiladi, the two had teamed up for the 2011 Telugu action comedy Veera.

While Khiladi stars Ravi Teja, Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, it also features Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Thakur Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Keshav Deepak in prominent roles. Bankrolled jointly by Pen Movies and A Studios LLP, Khiladi is slated for theatrical release on May 28. The action thriller has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Ravi Teja was last seen in the action entertainer Krack which released in January this year. The Gopichand directorial also starred Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.