Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer ‘Krack’ resumes shooting

Ravi Teja and director Gopichandh Malineni shared the news of the shoot resuming on Wednesday on their social media.

news Tollywood

Krack, the Tollywood film starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, began shooting on Wednesday. The progress of the film was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown, however, the film is now back on track. Announcing the same, actor Ravi Teja took to social media and shared the poster of Krack, along with the caption, “Shoot resumes today!”

The first look of this film was revealed in January on the occasion of Sankranthi. It showed Ravi Teja, who is known for his energetic roles, playing a cop.

Krack is directed by Gopichandh Malineni, who is known for his movies like Winner and Pandaga Chesko, among others. Ravi Teja and Gopichandh have previously worked on movies such as Balupu and Don Seenu together. Shruti Haasan is appearing opposite Ravi Teja in Krack for the second time, after working together in Balupu.

Director Gopichandh has also shared the news of resuming the shoot for Krack on his social media. The director wrote, “We are so happy to resume the shoot with so much of happiness and with great energy around us. We thank you from the heart for the greatest support. All the updates will follow very soon. Stay safe.”

We are so happy to resume our shoot with so much of happiness and with great energy around us . We thank u from the heart for the greatest support. All the updates will follow on very soon .#staysafe #worksafe



Team #krack pic.twitter.com/7wK0H2pDdi — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 7, 2020

Music composer S Thaman, who is known for his hits in earlier films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Sarrainodu and Race Gurram, among others, is composing the music for Krack.

According to reports, the movie was scheduled to be released in the month of May, however due to the delay in shooting, the release has been postponed.

Several movies have resumed shooting after the lockdown recently with safety precautions in place. SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has also resumed shooting after a seven-month gap.

Read: Watch: Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR resumes shooting

Watch : Krack movie teaser