Rashmika Mandanna moves into new apartment in Mumbai

Rashmika is currently working on the upcoming movies ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Pushpa’.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai. The actor shared the update with her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday. "Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired," she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.

Earlier, the actor had posted a collage of photos where she is seen alongside her dog Aura. Sharing the photos, she stated that she has found her bundle of joy in chaotic times. “Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time.. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think.. anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!,” Rashmika wrote.

Mission Majnu marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja and produced by RSVP and Guilty By Association. The movie is based on real events that took place in the 1970s and the plot reportedly focuses on an Indian mission in Pakistan that influenced the diplomatic relationship between the countries.

Rashmika will also be sharing the screen with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in upcoming movie Goodbye. She is gearing up for the release of Pushpa, which stars actor Allu Arjun in the lead. Actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist.