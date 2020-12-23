Rashmika Mandanna to make Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Mission Majnu’

The film will also be the directorial debut of popular ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

Flix BOLLYWOOD

Popular Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's next, titled Mission Majnu. The film will be the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and will be bankrolled by RSVP and Guilty By Association. Mission Majnu will go on floors in February 2021. Taking to their social media, RSVP Movies posted, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu.



On making her Bollywood debut, Rashmika said in a statement, “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences.”

Mission Majnu is inspired by real events that occurred in the 1970s, about an Indian mission in Pakistan, which played an important role in the diplomatic relationship between the countries. It may be noted here that Rashmika was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Tollywood’s Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, but she reportedly rejected it as she wanted to work on more commercial films.



Rashmika will soon be making her debut in Tamil with actor Karthi in Sultan, which is currently in post-production. Bakkiyaraj Kannan directs this film. Dream Warriors Pictures and Vivekananda Pictures are producing Sultan, and will hand over the distribution rights to Lyca Production.



Rashmika also has the upcoming Kannada film Pogaru in her kitty, in which she plays the lead opposite Dhruv Sarja. Dhananjay and Raghavendra RajkumarSu play important roles in the film. Pogaru is being produced by BK Gangadhar.



Rashmika’s latest Telugu venture is Pushpa, directed by Sukumaran. The actor will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the film. Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Y Naveen and Y Ravi. Rashmika has also signed up for a Telugu film titled Adallu Meeku Joharlu, directed by Kishore Tirumala, in which she will share the screen space with Sharwanand.



Reports have also emerged that Rashmika Mandanna is most likely to play the leading lady in Suriya's upcoming venture, directed by Pandiraj and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Apparently, Rashmika has already given her nod but is yet to officially sign the dotted line. There are also reports that Rashmika was approached for Dulquer Salmaan's yet-untitled Telugu film which will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)