Rashmika Mandanna crosses 20 million mark on Instagram

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly the only south Indian celebrity after actor Deepika Padukone, who has crossed the 20 million followers mark on Instagram.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who enjoys a huge following on social media, recently reached a new milestone by crossing the 20 million followers mark on Instagram. To celebrate the milestone, Rashmika shared a photo where she sports an elegant look in a yellow tube top, paired with bronze-tone makeup to complete the look. Sharing the photo, she expressed that she loves her fans.

Several celebrities dropped comments congratulating the actor. Extending her wishes, Keerthy Suresh wrote: “Woahhh!!! Congratulations Rockstar!! Bigg Boss fame Elli AvrRam wrote, “Ayoo so pretty,” in the comment section of the post. Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly the first south Indian celebrity other than Deepika Padukone, who has gained over 20 million followers on Instagram. Deepika Padukone, who predominantly works in Bollywood movies, has 59.1 million followers on Instagram. Other popular south Indian actors such as Keerthy Suresh, Pooja Hegde and Samantha 10 million, 14.8 million and 18 million Instagram followers respectively. Actor Tamannaah has over 14 million followers.

On the professional front, Rashmika has a number of projects lined up. She recently made her Kollywood debut in Sulthan, opposite actor Karthi and is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. The movie will star actor Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent in the movie. Rashmika has been cast opposite Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated Tollywood movie Pushpa, which also stars actor Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

Pushpa, which marks Fahadh’s Tollywood debut, will reportedly star him as an antagonist. The makers of the movie recently confirmed theatrical release for the movie and announced that the first part of the two-part movie will be hitting the big screens this December. She is also currently shooting for the upcoming Hindi movie, Goodbye, alongside Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika’s upcoming movie Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu went on floors recently. Co-starring actor Sharwanand, the movie is helmed by director Kishore Tirumala.