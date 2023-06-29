Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for the upcoming film â€˜Pushpa: The Ruleâ€™, the much-awaited sequel to director Sukumarâ€™s â€˜Pushpa: The Riseâ€™starring Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. She shared a sneak peek from the film sets on her Instagram. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel. She shared a picture and captioned it: â€œ#nightshoot"

Rashmika has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On the work front, Rashmika will also be seen in the upcoming projects Rainbow and VNR Trio.

Pushpa: The Rule is the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa films are directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, who is known for his previous hits such as Rangasthalam.

The plot of Pushpa: The Rise revolves around the rise of the lead character, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), from being a daily wage labourer to the head of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate. A teaser of the sequel released in April this year shows that Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) has gone missing, after escaping from jail with bullet wounds following the events in the first instalment in the series.

Amid speculation that Pushpa has been killed by the police, riots break out in Chittoor, with an outpouring of public support for the head of a smuggling syndicate. Protesters are also heard raising slogans against Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), an egoistic cop who is the filmâ€™s antagonist. Towards the end of the video, footage from night vision cameras placed to identify tigers in the forest shows that Pushpa is alive, walking next to a tiger.