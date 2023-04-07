Watch: Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa: The Rule teaser released ahead of actorâ€™s birthday

â€˜Pushpa: The Ruleâ€™ is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film â€˜Pushpa: The Riseâ€™, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

Flix Tollywood

Ahead of Tollywood star Allu Arjunâ€™s birthday on April 8, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule have released a teaser of the much-awaited sequel. The three-minute long video shows that Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) has gone missing, after escaping from jail with bullet wounds following the events in the first instalment in the series. The film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa films are directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, who is known for his previous hits such as Rangasthalam.

The teaser video begins with news reports of Pushpa escaping from a jail in Tirupati, after suffering serious gunshot wounds in police firing. The police are then shown launching a big search operation for Pushpa in the Seshachalam forests. The search team finds his shirt with blood stains and eight bullet holes. Amid speculation that Pushpa haskilled by the police, riots break out in Chittoor, with an outpouring of public support for the head of a smuggling syndicate. Protesters are also heard raising slogans against Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), an egoistic cop who is the filmâ€™s antagonist.

Towards the end of the video, footage from night vision cameras placed to identify tigers in the forest shows that Pushpa is alive, walking next to a tiger. The plot of the previous film, Pushpa: The Rise, revolves around the rise of the lead character, Pushpa Raj, from being a daily wage labourer to the head of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Watch the teaser video of Pushpa: The Rule: