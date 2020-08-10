Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's post-wedding photo goes viral

The couple got married on Saturday.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Rana Daggubati got married to his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj on Saturday. Pictures of the happy couple from various celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media. The latest is a photo of theirs after the wedding which has been shared by many fan accounts.

Rana and Miheeka look relaxed in the picture and can be seen posing with their dog. Miheeka is wearing a deep purple lehenga in the picture while Rana is in a grey kurta.

The couple got married in a low-key wedding ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Rana's close friend Ram Charan and his wife Upasana posted photos on Instagram congratulating the newlyweds.

Miheeka looked stunning in a gold, cream and pink coloured lehenga, reportedly designed by Anamika Khanna. She also wore a heavy gold and green necklace and earrings, and a gold nose ring. From her hands hung gold kaliras. Miheekaâ€™s makeup was done by makeup artist Tamanna Rooz. Rana meanwhile, was seen wearing light golden coloured pancha with a pattu border and a full sleeved lalchi with a pattu shawl over the shoulders.

The guest list was tight, with some known faces like Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Allu Arjun in attendance. Others like actor Nani watched the wedding virtually through a video link. According to reports, the food menu was curated by Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The food menu of the Rana and Miheeka wedding had the food items from both south and north Indian varieties.

The items included vegetarian and non vegetarian dishes including several Rajasthani dishes like dal bati choorma, laal baaz, gatte ki sabzi among marwari dishes. Telugu dishes included kodi palav (chicken biryani), chepala pulusu (fish curry), endu chepalu (dried fish), thalakaya kura (a mutton dish), brinjal, moongdal, pappu charu, and pachi pulusu (tamarind rasam made without using fire).

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati, who shot to fame with the SS Rajamouliâ€™s Baahubali series announced his engagement to Miheeka, who owns an event management and decor company named Dew Drop Design Studio, on May 12 this year.