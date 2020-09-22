Ramsi suicide case: Kollam Crime Branch takes over investigation

Ramsiâ€™s boyfriend of eight years, Harris, who later became her fiancÃ©, was arrested by the police following her death under charges of rape.

The Crime Branch in Kerala have taken over the probe in the death case of Ramsi, a 24-year-old woman who died by suicide, allegedly after her fiancÃ©, Haaris Muhammad, ended their engagement. The case was transferred from the Kottiyam police to the Kollam Crime Branch on Sunday, police officials confirmed. Ramsiâ€™s family had earlier requested Kollam City Police Commissioner for a probe by the Crime Branch, as they were unhappy with the investigation. Their request has now been taken up.

The 24-year old killed herself on September 3 and a week later, the police questioned Lakshmi Pramod, a television actor, who is the sister-in-law of Ramsiâ€™s fiancÃ© Haaris. The police also arrested Haaris after he was booked for alleged rape, abetment to suicide and causing a pregnant woman to miscarry. Haarisâ€™s family too has come under the scanner following Ramsiâ€™s death.

According to Ramsiâ€™s family, she and Haaris had been in an 8-year-long relationship and got engaged in 2019. However, he allegedly made plans to marry another woman, leaving Ramsi disappointed.

Lakshmi Pramod, Haarisâ€™s sister-in-law, was questioned by the police as Ramsiâ€™s family had alleged that Ramsi had become pregnant once and Lakshmi had accompanied her for an abortion.

The family also alleged that Haaris had taken money and jewellery from them for many years. Following the 24-year-oldâ€™s death, the developments in the case were closely followed on social media and several protests had erupted which led to investigations picking up pace in the case.

