Ramsi’s suicide: Case against ‘fiance’ Haaris for alleged rape, family under scanner

According to Ramsi’s family, she and Haaris Muhammed (24) were in a relationship for 8 years and got engaged in 2019.

news Crime

It was on September 3 that 24-year-old Ramsi Hassan died by suicide in Kottiyam in Kollam district of Kerala. Her death has been closely followed by many people in the state and a week after the death, the police have questioned a serial actor who is the sister-in-law of Ramsi’s fiancée, Haaris Muhammed. A case meanwhile has been booked against Haaris and he has been charged under various sections including, rape, abetment of suicide and for causing a pregnant woman to miscarry.

However, Kottiyam police told TNM that no case has been filed against the sister-in-law or the rest of the fiancee’s family and their role was still being investigated.

According to Ramsi’s family, she and Haaris Muhammed (24) were in a relationship for 8 years and got engaged in 2019. However, he allegedly made plans to marry another woman, leaving Ramsi disappointed. Haaris’s sister-in-law Lakshmi Pramod was questioned by the police as Ramsi’s family has alleged that Ramsi had become pregnant once and Lakshmi had accompanied her for an abortion. The family has also alleged that Haaris had made a fake marriage certificate to show hospital authorities who had asked for the same.

The family has also alleged that Haaris had taken money and jewelry from them over the years. The family says they were aware of the relationship and had asked the duo to get married in 2018 as Ramsi’s younger sister’s wedding was getting fixed. Haaris, the family alleges, wanted to start a business of his own and agreed to just an engagement then.

"We just have that phone call as evidence. We are investigating and trying to find more evidence. Haaris has been charged with section 306, 376 and 312. Lakshmi has been questioned. We cannot say if his family was involved, we need evidence," Dileesh, Station House Officer of Kottiyam said.

The evidence that the police mentioned are phone conversations between Ramsi and Haaris and Ramsi and Haaris’s mother, that were made public by Ramsi's family.

In one conversation, that was apparently recorded hours before her suicide, Ramsi can be heard telling Haaris’s mother that she had dreamt of living with Haaris and she would not be able to bear a separation. When Ramsi tells the mother that Haaris has abandoned her, the mother can be heard saying that she will pray for Ramsi and Ramsi should get married to a man her family chooses.

Ramsi and Haaris

In a phone conversation with Haaris, Ramsi can be heard crying and asking him to meet her once. When he says he isn’t interested and that he doesn’t want to spend time talking to her, she asks him to meet her with his new fiancée, on the promise that she would let him marry the other woman.

“I know you do not want people to talk about you, about the fact that you had dated me and then married another woman. I will make sure that does not happen. But I want you and your fiancée to meet me and I want her to tell me to my face that she really loves you and wants to live with you for the rest of her life,” Ramsi says in the phone conversation.