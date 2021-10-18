Ram Charan launches website for Chiranjeevi’s charitable services

The website also lists veteran star Chiranjeevi’s entire filmography and gives information about his political career as well.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Ram Charan launched the official website for Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust on Monday, October 18. The website is aimed to make it easier for people to access the services offered by the trust, which was started by Ram Charan’s father, the veteran star Chiranjeevi. Sharing the same, Ram Charan tweeted: “It is an incredible honor to be launching the official websites of @Chiranjeevi_CT and the man behind the initiative @KChiruTweets http://www. Chiranjeevicharitabletrust.com & http://www.KChiranjeevi.com are here now to amplify the accessibility of CCT and its motto.”

Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) was started by actor Chiranjeevi on October 2, 1998. Initially, CCT had two major wings, namely a blood bank and an eye bank, which poor people in need could access and they wouldn’t have to pay for the services.

“Over the years CCT has collected over 9,30,000 units of blood. 79% of these blood units were given to poor and downtrodden for free of cost and the remaining units were given to corporate hospitals at a nominal fee. CCT in this period had collected 4,580 pairs of eyes and 9,060 blind people were benefited through cornea transplant at CCT,” mentions the newly launched website.

Recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, CCT also began to supply oxygen through oxygen banks in several districts in the Telugu states. This service too was provided to people at no cost.

It is an incredible honour to be launching the official websites of @Chiranjeevi_CT and the man behind the initiative @KChiruTweets https://t.co/dbw1E3IAkC & https://t.co/5Y6MkOtJpD are here now to amplify the accessibility of CCT and its motto#CCTWebsiteLaunch pic.twitter.com/c4B42vy97u — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 18, 2021

Now, through this website, anyone who would like to donate or receive help from the CCT can easily access the information needed. There are specific options that take a person to sections dealing with blood, eye and oxygen donations. One can become a volunteer, as well, through the site. Earlier, there used to be toll-free numbers through which people accessed the CCT services.

Meanwhile, for Chiranjeevi fans, the website also lists the Tollywood star’s complete filmography. For every film he has ever acted in, information regarding his costar, the director, producer, release date and the character he played can all be found in one place. Along with his filmography, there are also details regarding his political career and the latest updates about the actor, including his tweets.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for two films including, Acharya and Godfather. Meanwhile, two other films, Bhola Shankar and a yet-to-be-titled movie are in the pre-production stage.

