Nani-Sai Pallavi’s Shyam Singha Roy to hit the big screens in December

The film, which also stars actors Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in pivotal roles, has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Nani’s upcoming period drama Shyam Singha Roy is all set to hit the big screens on December 24, Christmas eve. Nani took to Twitter on Monday, October 18, to announce that the film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well. Helmed by Taxiwaala director Rahul Sankrityan, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in pivotal roles.

Sharing the announcement with fans on Twitter, actor Nani wrote: “This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs :) To the big screen and to your hearts. TELUGU, TAMIL, MALAYALAM, KANNADA (sic).” Nani also shared a new poster along with the announcement.

Following the release of Nani’s last outing Tuck Jagadish on Amazon Prime Video, there were speculations that Shyam Singha Roy will release on an Over-the-top (OTT) platform as well. Nani will be playing a dual role in Shyam Singha Roy. He will be seen as Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy in the movie that is set in Kolkata. The supporting cast features actors Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in significant roles. The film has music by Mickey J Meyer, and it is bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment.

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy released a motion poster on October 14, marking the occasion of Dasara. Previously, a poster from Shyam Singha Roy was unveiled on May 9 marking Sai Pallavi’s birthday. The team launched a poster featuring the actor in a red saree, sporting a fierce look. She was also seen holding a Trishul in her hand, indicating that she is celebrating the festivities during Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi shared the screen with Naga Chaitanya in Sekhar Kammula’s recently released romantic drama Love Story. Sai Pallavi also awaits the release of Virata Parvam, co-starring Rana Daggubati.